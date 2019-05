Apple once made a music video mocking Windows 95. It was shown internally at Apple in the fall of 1995 when the software was released. Cult of Mac dug it out, and it is amazing. Called Winsongs 95, it features parody musical hits such as U Can’t Use This, Killing Me Softly With Windows, and I Want a Mac. The whole video shows just how bitter the war between the two firms was at its peak.

