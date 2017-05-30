Apple Maps is making it easier to pretend like you’re flying your own drone over Apple Park because now it offers a 3D view of the campus. Just search for “Apple Park” in Maps and do a two-finger swipe up to switch to 3D view. Now you can swipe and twist around to see the structures and landmarks, including the giant ring-shaped main building. It’s not quite the same as actually going there, but it’s still cool to see the campus from the perspective you want.
Apple Maps Adds 3D View for Apple Park Campus
