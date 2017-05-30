Apple Maps Adds 3D View for Apple Park Campus

Apple Maps is making it easier to pretend like you’re flying your own drone over Apple Park because now it offers a 3D view of the campus. Just search for “Apple Park” in Maps and do a two-finger swipe up to switch to 3D view. Now you can swipe and twist around to see the structures and landmarks, including the giant ring-shaped main building. It’s not quite the same as actually going there, but it’s still cool to see the campus from the perspective you want.