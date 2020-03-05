Apple Marks International Women’s Day With Video of Inspirational Female Stars

Apple brought together some of the world’s biggest female stars to celebrate International Women’s Day. A new clip, set to Beyonce’s Flawless by Beyoncé feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, contains images of inspirational women from all different walks of life – from Malala Yussafi to footballers Megan Rapinoe and Shannon Boxx, and Lady Gaga to cleaning queen Marie Kondo. The video is called Behind the Mac and those featured are, of course, pictured using Apple products.

