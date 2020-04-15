Apple Music Offers Insight Into Popstars Lockdown Lives With ‘At Home’ Collection

Apple Music now has a collection called “At Home.” It includes playlists compiled by a number of stars including Harry Styles and Charli XCX. There are also playlists to suit different moods. Furthermore, Beats 1 personalities such as Zane Lowe are joined by various music stars for FaceTime chats and there are interviews too. More content is on the way, and it is all available in the ‘Browse’ section of the Music app. (The link below will send you to Elton John’s playlist in the collection…because Elton John.)

