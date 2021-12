Olivia Rodrigo is the latest Apple Music Awards 2021 interview subject, with her conversation with Zane Lowe released on Thursday. The ‘drivers license’ singer won Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Top Song of the Year, and Top Album of the Year for ‘SOUR’. You can also catch up with H.E.R’s interview from earlier in the week.

