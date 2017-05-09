Apple Music Teases ‘Harry Styles: Behind the Album’ [Video]

Apple Music has published a teaser for a behind-the-scenes video for Harry Styles’s new album, Harry Styles. Mr. Styles rose to fame as part of One Direction, and this marks his debut solo album. He’s been performing songs from the album on shows like Saturday Night Live, Today, and a host of others ahead of its May 12th release. Two songs from the album are also on Apple Music now. Put another way, to a young audience Harry Styles is a big deal. Having an exclusive behind-the-scenes movie for this album is going to be a big deal for Apple Music, too. According to the YouTube description, the film, “features exclusive interviews and behind the scenes footage shot in Jamaica, Los Angeles and London during the making of the album and is complemented by Harry and his band performing songs from it for the first time at the world famous Abbey Road Studios in London.” The full film is “coming soon.”

