Apple Music has released a short film by visual artist and director Amber Park called Unapologetically Asian. It was put out to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. It comes in the midst of a growing number of attacks on Asian Americans and draws attention to the values, pressures, and experiences that tie the community together and includes personal stories centered around music, food, and identity.

Check It Out: Apple Music Releases ‘Unapologetically Asian’ Short Film by Amber Park