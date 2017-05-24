Apple Music Trailer for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Documentary ‘A Bad Boy Story’

Apple Music bought the rights to Can’t Stop Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story, a documentary about Sean “Diddy” Combs and his record label, Bad Boy Records. The film was debuted at the Tribecka Film Festival earlier this year, and Apple Music subsequently bought the rights to it. The focus of the film is a reunion show with The Bad Boy Family, the original group of artists that launched with Bad Boy Records. According to the Tribecka Festivail, “the film also looks back to trace the label’s emergence in Harlem and Brooklyn, it’s meteoric rise, the tragic killing of Biggie Smalls, and the lasting influence on music, fashion, marketing and culture.” Note Apple executive Jimmy Iovine’s brief appearance in the trailer. The film debuts exclusively on Apple Music on June 25th, 2017.

