Apple Music released two new trailers on Tuesday for Carpool Karaoke. The first episode is with Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton, while the second is for Tyrese and Ludacris. The Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton trailer is a first in that comedian Chelsea Handler doesn’t seem like she can sing. Fortunately for her, Blake Shelton is on The Voice and can maybe teach her. Tyrese and Ludacris’s trailer focuses on songs from the 90s and looks fun. Both episodes are scheduled for release on Apple Music on October 3rd.

Check It Out: Apple Music Trailers for Carpool Karaoke with Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton, Tyrese and Ludacris