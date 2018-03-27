New Apple Commercial: ‘One Person Can Change the World’

Apple has a new spot out called One person can change the world. Released in time with Tuesday’s iPad and education-focused media event in Chicago, the spot features a slow-mo pan through a playground filled with young children playing and being kids. With a simple piano soundtrack, the spot features different kids talking about being creative and how imagination can bring change to the world. It’s a compelling spot, and it’s either timely or serendipitous considering the growing youth movement in the U.S.

