Drone videographer Duncan Sinfield uploaded his latest footage of Apple Park Wednesday. Most noticeable is a new rainbow stage right in the heart of the company headquarters. I wonder if Apple plans to host gigs or events there? The stunning 4K video also gives you a sense of the sheer scale of the location. Mr. Sinfield started filming Apple Campus 2 in August 2015, when construction was still ongoing.

