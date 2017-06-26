The latest footage of the construction of Apple’s new Apple Park campus is up. In addition to some breathtaking views of the building’s architecture and surroundings, we get our first look at the top level of the Steve Jobs Theater, a 1,000-seat auditorium named in honor of the company’s visionary founder where Apple will hold future meetings and product events. Also keep an eye out for all of those solar panels that, when complete, will comprise one of the largest on-site solar power installations in the world.