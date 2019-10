Apple just announced a new Apple Pay promo for $5 off $35 or more with an Instacart grocery delivery order. The promo works when using Apple Pay inside the Instacart App, which we linked to below. Apple announced the promo through email, but the discount will be applied automatically in the app. It’s available now and expires end of day on October 20th.

