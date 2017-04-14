Apple Pencil and iPad Pro Could Really Feel Like Writing on Paper

It’s easy to draw, write, and sketch on the iPad Pro with Apple Pencil, but it just doesn’t feel the same as when you put a real pen or pencil to paper. It’s slippery, too glossy, and feels like plastic. Furthermore, the Apple Pencil just doesn’t float across the screen the way a good pencil does on high-quality paper. A project on Kickstarter aims to solve that dilemma. The project is PaperLike, and the moniker really fits. The inventor has tried a bunch of different styli and screen protectors, and nothing felt quite right. That’s why he decided to make his own. In addition to making the iPad Pro feel like plastic, the overlay also reduces glare, eliminates fingerprints, and protects your screen from scratches. PaperLike will ship in June 2017, and you can get yours early for 17 Euros.

