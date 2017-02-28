Apple Pencil Leather Grip and Cap Holder with Baseball Stitch

The folks at Pad & Quill have a pretty cool new product called Leather Apple Pencil Grip. As the name implies, it’s a leather grip for Apple Pencil, but it also has a top section with a clip and a cap holder! It’s made from full-grain American Leather with parachute stitching at the ends. At the 2 minute mark in the video below, you’ll also see where they close it on the back with a hand-stitched baseball stitch. It’s available in Galloper Black, Chestnut, and Whiskey, and Pad & Quill said it will ship in early April. You can pre-order it now for $49.99 (free shipping in the U.S.).

