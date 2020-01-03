Apple Previews ‘Visible: Out on Television’ on YouTube

On February 14 a show called Visible: Out on Television will premiere on Apple TV+. It’s a five-part documentary series that will examine how the LGBT movement has impacted television.

The docuseries features never-before-seen interviews with Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey, Anderson Cooper, Billy Porter, Rachel Maddow, Don Lemon, Sara Ramirez, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and dozens more. Visible: Out on Television is directed and executive produced by Ryan White (Ask Dr. Ruth, The Case Against 8, The Keepers). Jessica Hargrave, Wilson Cruz and Wanda Sykes also serve as executive producers.