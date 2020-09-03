Apple uploaded a funny privacy ad for the iPhone on Thursday. With the song “Diamonds Cutting Diamonds” by Lydia Ainsworth in the background, the commercial follows various people as they share private information to strangers, like their credit card number, “I browsed eight sites for divorce attorneys today,” and “I hate Lee, puke emoji” (As he sits right behind her). Apple includes a link to its privacy page in the video description.
