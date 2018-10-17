Apple updated its privacy website on Wednesday. The site now details security improvements in macOS Mojave and iOS 12, end-to-end encryption for Screen Time and Group FaceTime, improvements to no-tracking for websites, and more. It also includes links for managing your privacy with Apple devices and services, and Apple’s transparency in privacy report. It’s great to see the effort Apple is putting into protecting user privacy, especially since so many other companies are playing fast and loose with our data.

Check It Out: Apple Updates Privacy Website with macOS Mojave and iOS 12 Details