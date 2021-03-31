Photographer Kari Taylor created a video in which he used basic photography equipment to create an Apple-style photo shoot for products. PetaPixel writes why he did this: “I decided to up the ante and try and do it with just speedlights. In doing so, I came up with some great tips [to show] how to ensure the product still retained a gloss look and remained empowering, highly detailed, and utilizing a manageable shooting position. I was very excited by the results and what could be achieved with a little creative thinking and problem solving.”