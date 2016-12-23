Apple Posts Its Public Encryption Key, Encourages Customers to Verify Emails

Apple has a new support document encouraging customers to verify encrypted emails, especially security emails from Apple. The document includes Apple’s own public PGP key for those verifications. Apple noted that its current PGP key will be valid until May of 2018. PGP, or “pretty good privacy” is one of the most popular encryption schemes in general use today, through both the PGP Corporation and the open source GnuPGP. Apple posted links to both. You can subscribe to Apple’s Security-announce emails at Apple’s website.
Hmmm, has any other company went to this extent? Maybe they should just build this into Mail for macOS and iOS as well as Safari, that would leave only 3rd party apps needing to do anything manually.