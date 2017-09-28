Apple has released an update today on its disaster relief efforts. Over US$13 million has been raised to help provide shelter, food, clean water, and other services for communities affected by hurricanes Irma and Harvey. And US$1 million has been raised for Puerto Rico. Apple employees volunteered with storm preparations and recovery efforts in Texas, Florida, and Mexico. In Texas, employees shared their homes with displaced families. In Mexico, employees handed out food to soldiers and others in need. And after the storms, Apple Stores were open to everyone in need of Wi-Fi, smartphone charging, and other volunteer efforts. Apple is also making it easy to donate through the App Store and iTunes Store. Donations by employees to certain charities are being matched by the company two to one.

Check It Out: Apple Raises Money for Disaster Relief Efforts