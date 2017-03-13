Apple Says It with Stickers in Real World with App Store Collection and Commercial

Apple launched a new commercial Monday called Say It with Stickers, a spot that imagines iMessage Stickers in the real world. The piece shows a variety of (mostly young) people running around slapping stickers on their friends, as well as the people and places they see. It’s designed to promote Stickers in iMessage, a feature Apple added to iMessage in IOS 10. It allows users to send Stickers to one another, a feature first made popular in social networking apps like WhatsApp, Line, SnapChat, and others. To go with the commercial, Apple has a collection of Stickers on the App Store also titled “Say It with Stickers.” That collection features more than 40 Sticker apps, some free, but most for a buck or two. It’s a fun commercial, and I heartily applaud Apple promoting Stickers. They’re a great way to express yourself and add an additional layer to simple text chats.

