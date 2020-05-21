Apple Shares Trailer for ‘Dear…’ Series

Apple TV shared a trailer on YouTube for its upcoming documentary series called “Dear…”. It was inspired by the Apple Watch campaign where people read a letter on how the wearable impacted their lives. The series will have 10 episodes and feature stars like Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, Gloria Steinem, and others. “Inspired by Apple’s groundbreaking “Dear Apple” ad for the Apple Watch, Dear… is an inventive approach to biographies of the influential people who are shaping culture and society today using letters that fans have written to them. Dear… focuses on key moments from subjects’ lives and their work that has profoundly impacted not only the individuals who have written letters, but the world at large.”