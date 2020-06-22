Amongst the operating system upgrades, Apple unveiled a trailer for a new Apple TV+ show, Foundation, at WWDC 2020. The series is based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov and tells the story of a band of exiles on their monumental trying to save humanity and rebuild civilization as the Galactic falls. It stars Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Terrence Mann, and Cassian Bilton. The show will arrive on the streaming service in 2021.

Check It Out: Apple Shows-Off Trailer for Apple TV+ Series ‘Foundation’ at WWDC 2020