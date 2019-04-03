Apple Shows The Power of its Products in The Workplace

The latest Apple video looks to show-off how its devices can empower people at work. After “bumping into” the boss, a member of small team secures a crucial meeting for her and her colleagues. Using a range of Apple’s devices and services, the team scramble to meet their tight deadline. Apple has always been associated with creative and glamorous industries. Showing its products in a more standard office environment makes for a nice change, and can perhaps be seen as something of a challenge to Microsoft. The clip’s title, The Underdogs, and it’s message underline the company’s corporate philosophy well too.

