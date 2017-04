Apple has a new spot out called Apple Watch Series 2 — Live Bright. I love this spot, too. Great soundtrack in the form of Beyoncé’s “Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)” from Lemonade—and I’m just guessing that cost a pretty penny or two. The commercial also features compelling imagery of people using their AWS2 in bright, colorful, energetic settings. It’s a great spot that fires on all cylinders.

