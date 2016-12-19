Want to Know Which Apple Stores have AirPods? Check iStockNow

Online AirPods orders are backlogged six weeks, and it’s practically impossible to find any in Apple’s own retail stores. Until Apple gets inventory under control iStockNow is a handy tool for tracking down which stores may have those elusive wireless earbuds. The Webpage lets you check stores by location on Google Maps to see if AirPods are in stock, and it can tell you about other Apple products, too, like Apple Watch and the MacBook. iStockNow is free to use; all you need is a Web browser and an idea which Apple Store you want to check.

