Chicago’s New Apple Store Lets You Get Your MacBook Fixed Inside a MacBook

If there’s one thing about Apple Stores that everyone can agree on, it’s that they certainly stand out, and it looks like Apple isn’t aiming to change that reputation any time soon. The company’s upcoming flagship store in Chicago is being constructed with glass walls all around and a carbon fiber roof. But this week, the construction crew deviated from the original design plans and added a white Apple Logo to the center of the roof, making the store look like a giant MacBook. Check out the video of the store’s construction from DNAinfo.