So right off the bat let’s acknowledge that this isn’t cool stuff (darn predefined content categories), but it’s certainly interesting. Last November, a man opened fire inside the Crossgates Mall in Albany, NY. Now that the suspect has been convicted, police this week released surveillance footage from inside the Apple Store located near where the incident took place. The silent surveillance video shows the panic of holiday shoppers and Apple employees as they run for cover, something of which modern Apple Store designs unfortunately provide very little. Still, if you’re ever in a situation like this, try not to trample each other, especially those with strollers, OK? Check out the video and story over at ABC News.

Check It Out: Surveillance Video Shows Chaos Inside Apple Store During Last Year’s Crossgates Mall Shooting