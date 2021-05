Apple recently updated the Apple Store app and it redesigns the user interface for the iPad. It now has a sidebar similar to its other apps like Photos and News. You can quickly see tabs for various products as well as seeing your bag, looking for sessions, and finding the personalized For You section. The update also made it easier to add a keyboard or Apple Pencil when you shop for an iPad.

Check It Out: Apple Store App on iPad Now Has a Sidebar for Better Navigation