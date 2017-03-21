Global Fleet of Apple Stores Explode in this Animated Timeline

Check out Apple Stores Worldwide, an “Interactive map showing the impressive expansion of Apple stores” by Retale.com. It’s a map of the globe that shows the year-by-year expansion of Apple’s fleet of retail stores. Each one blossoms like a nuclear hit in a war game, and you can hover over any one of them to get details about the store. Apple’s foray into retail is one of the biggest corporate success stories of the last 15 years, and seeing it play out over the course of a few seconds is interesting. In the screenshot below, I highlighted a random store in Brisbane, Australia.

