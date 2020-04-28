The Apple Support app was updated today with Dark Mode and a new, streamlined user interface. It‘s easier to find topics like Device Performance and Repairs & Physical Navigation, as well as support for services like Apple TV+. Release notes: All new customized user interface, including Dark Mode support; Get smarter solutions for even more topics using guided, step-by-step troubleshooting; It’s now easier to find support for all of your Apple services and subscriptions; New and improved chat and call experiences. App Store: Apple Support – Free
Apple Support 4.0 Update Adds Dark Mode, New User Interface
Add a Comment
Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account