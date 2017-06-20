Apple Has a New Tear Jerker Commercial Called ‘The Archives’

Oh my. Check out Apple’s new commercial called The Archives, and it’s another emotionally-compelling piece. The spot is for the Memories tab in Photos in iOS 10, which can “automatically creates beautiful movies out of the photos and videos in your camera roll in a matter of seconds.” To personify that, Apple shows an elderly craftsman—an old-world archivist—painstakingly putting together a series of images. The action cuts to what appears to be real videos and photos of an expecting family shot on iPhone. Those get made into a movie that the mother is watching years later. The tagline is, “Memories – movies made for you on iPhone 7. Practically magic.” I like the imagery and the analogy.

