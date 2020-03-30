Apple Posts Video for Upcoming Series ‘Trying’

Apple uploaded a trailer for an upcoming British comedy series on Apple TV+ called Trying. It will be available to stream Friday, May 1. It co-stars BAFTA award winner Imelda Staunton, Ophelia Lovibond, and Oliver Chris. It was written by Andy Wolton.

All Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) want is a baby—but it’s the one thing they just can’t have. How are they going to fill the next 50 years if they can’t start a family? They already went through The Sopranos in a weekend. After ruling out every other option, Nikki and Jason decide to adopt and are confronted by a world of bewildering new challenges. With their dysfunctional friends, screwball family, and chaotic lives, will the adoption panel agree that they’re ready to be parents?