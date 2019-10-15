Apple TV App Available for Roku Devices

Apple has released an Apple TV app for Roku devices, bringing the company’s Apple TV+ subscription service to the Roku platform. Apple TV+ launches November 1st, but the app will also allow users to, “Buy or rent new release movies or explore the catalog of over 100,000 movies and shows—including the largest catalog of 4K HDR movies.” In other words, you can get content from the iTunes Store, or whatever Apple is calling that aspect of its business these days. You can download the Apple TV app for Roku devices from the Roku Channel Store.

