Dickinson, one of the first shows ever to appear on Apple TV+ has finished. The season three finale was the last episode. To celebrate, a new mini-documentary has been released, in which star Hailee Steinfeld and other members of the cast and crew give viewers a look behind-the-scenes and share some of their favorite memories from their time on the show. All three seasons of Dickinson are available to Apple TV+ subscribers now.

Check It Out: Apple TV+: Behind The Scenes of ‘Dickinson’