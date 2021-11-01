If nothing else, Foundation on Apple TV+ is impressive in terms of production quality and scale. A new featurette explains how a number of countries were used to build the Empire.
Check It Out: Apple TV+: Building An Empire ‘Foundation’ Featurette
