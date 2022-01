In a new video, author Cece Belle discussed the intricacies of sound design for the animated adaptation of her comic book El Deafo. As you might imagine for a show about hearing loss, there are a number of factors involved, as shoemakers tried to make things as realistic as possible. Similar issues were discussed in the production of the movie Coda too. The new family series is available to Apple TV+ subscribers now.

