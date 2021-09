Name signs are a sign used to signify a specific person that only deaf people can give someone. Director Sian Heder was keen for the cast of CODA, available now on Apple TV+, to assign her one. She didn’t want to ask though…but ended up walking straight into hers. The cast and crew of the film explain what happened in a new video.

