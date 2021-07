A new ‘Deep Dive’ video looks at Joan Allen’s performance as Amanda Deboucher in Lisey’s Story as the character explores Boo’ya Moon. Author Stephen King, director Pablo Larrain, and Ms. Allen herself explain that the character’s voyage goes beyond the physical. Indeed, it may not actually be real. The clip also contains a sneak peek at episode four, which is out on Apple TV+.

Check It Out: Apple TV+: A Deep Dive into Amanda’s Mind in ‘Lisey’s Story’