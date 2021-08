In a new ‘first look’ clip, Joseph Gordon Levitt and the cast and crew of Mr. Corman discuss the forthcoming show. The series follows Josh Corman, who wanted a career in music but is instead teaching fifth grade. The star-studded cast includes Arturo Castro, Debra Winger, Bobby Hall a.k.a. Logic, Alexander Jo, Juno Temple, Jamie Chung, Shannon Woodward, and Hector Hernandez. It premieres on Apple TV+ on August 6.

Check It Out: Apple TV+: First Look at ‘Mr. Corman’