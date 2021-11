Alongside Tom Hanks and a dog, the other star of the movie Finch is Jeff, the robot. A new video shows how the machine came to life, thanks to engineering, some special effects, and actor Caleb Landry Jones. It’s pretty cool to get a small insight into the process, and how important both the physical model and real-life actor were. The movie is one of the picks on my Thanksgiving holiday viewing guide.

Check It Out: Apple TV+: How Jeff, The Robot in Finch, Came to Life