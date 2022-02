Dickinson was one of the first shows on Apple TV+, and recently came to an end. She may have been the title star, but it wasn’t just Emily who had dating drama. Throughout the show’s three seasons, Lavinia’s love was…a lot. A new video sums it all up. If you haven’t had a chance to watch the show, all episodes are available to subscribers.

Check It Out: Apple TV+: How Lavinia’s Love Life Was All The Drama in ‘Dickinson’