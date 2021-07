The latest Central Park lyric video, released over the long Independence Day weekend, is for the song ‘Why Bother?’ It is performed by Leslie Odom Jr., Josh Gad, Stanley Tucci, Rory O’Malley, Daveed Diggs, Kieth David, and Janelle James.

Check It Out: Apple TV+: Lyric Video for ‘Why Bother’ From ‘Central Park’