A new clip from The Tragedy of Macbeth was released on Thursday. The sequence shows the killing of King Duncan. Directed by Oscar winner Joel Coen and starring Oscar winners Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, the Shakespeare adaptation is sparse and moody, having been shot in black and white. It will be available on Apple TV+ from January 14, having arrived in theaters on Christmas Day.

