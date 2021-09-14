The iPhone 13 ‘California Streaming’ event did, in fact, start with some streaming. We got a compilation of Apple TV+ fall content. Some of (Ted Lasso, See…) is out already. Other stuff (The Problem with Jon Stewart, The Morning Show season two…) are yet to be released. It was interesting to see the Original right at the top of a big event. It potentially signals that with significant amounts of new content finally on the way, there is a renewed focus on promoting the service as it approaches its second birthday.

Check It Out: Apple TV+ Official Fall Preview Trailer