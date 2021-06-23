In a new video, the cast and crew of new Apple TV+ show Physical reveal how they recreated 1980s California. Writer and showrunner Annie Weismann explains how her own experience with eating disorders influenced the show. The stars, including Rose Byrne and Rory Scovel, also explain what it was like heading back to 1981. The first episodes are available to subscribers now, with new ones landing each Friday, and the show is very much worth watching.

Check It Out: Apple TV+: How The World of ‘Physical’ Was Created