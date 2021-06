Mythic Quest star Rob McElhenney discussed smoking a joint with Snoop Dogg at 7.30 in the morning before the rap superstar filmed his cameo in the Apple TV+ comedy in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. As “a responsible Apple employee,” he noted, “we couldn’t do it on the premises.” Luckily, a tour bus was available.

