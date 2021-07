A new singalong video for the song ‘Corn Puddin’ from Schmigadoon! has been released. It’s not actually the best song from the first couple of episodes, (see review) but it gives a decent indication of what the Apple TV+ comedy musical is all about. Episode three is available now.

