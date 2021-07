A new singalong video from Apple TV+ musical Schmigadoon! has been released. It is for the track ‘Enjoy The Ride’, a play on the classic duet and a highlight from episode two. It is performed by Cecily Strong and Aaron Tveit who play Melissa and Danny. Episode three is out now.

Check It Out: Apple TV+: Singalong With ‘Enjoy The Ride’ From ‘Schmigadoon!’